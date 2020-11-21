Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $728.12 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

