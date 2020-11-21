Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) was up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 669,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,140,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Equillium alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $6,199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $331,000.

About Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.