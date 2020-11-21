Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,540,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Western Digital by 3,776.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

