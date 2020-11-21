Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 196,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.