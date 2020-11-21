Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 76.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.