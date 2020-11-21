Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

