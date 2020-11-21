Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,716 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $50,504,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 289.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.