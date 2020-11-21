Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

CVS stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

