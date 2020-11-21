Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 127.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 128.2% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

ZBRA stock opened at $354.99 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $367.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

