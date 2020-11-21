Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.