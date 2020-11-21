Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 270.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 510.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 701,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 79,175 shares during the period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

NYSE PWR opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $70.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.