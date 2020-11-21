Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after buying an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 121.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after acquiring an additional 308,263 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

