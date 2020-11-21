Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $41.18 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

