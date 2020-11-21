Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $824,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

