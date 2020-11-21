Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $801,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $210.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

