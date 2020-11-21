Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $701,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE RDY opened at $63.02 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.