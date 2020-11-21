Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $973,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.62. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

