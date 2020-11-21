Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.39 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

