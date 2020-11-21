Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $754,000 Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $237.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.37 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

