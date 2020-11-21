Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,342,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 541,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 319,945 shares during the period. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,810,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after acquiring an additional 107,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $75.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

