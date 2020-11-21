Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

