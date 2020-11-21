Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,703,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 577,705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Adobe by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 420,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $206,139,000 after purchasing an additional 330,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 58,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $462.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.81. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,546. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

