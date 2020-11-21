Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $109,541,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

Shares of ON stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.83, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

