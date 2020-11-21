Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 84.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $71.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,401 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

