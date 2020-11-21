Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $37.03 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

