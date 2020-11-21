Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $21.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

