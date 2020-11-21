Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

AAXN opened at $124.81 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $128.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,792 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

