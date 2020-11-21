Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,612 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

