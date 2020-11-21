Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,293 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.