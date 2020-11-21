EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.42.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.