EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.29, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

