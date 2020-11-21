Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Price Target Raised to $0.60

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERLFF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.42.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

