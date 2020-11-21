Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 8.4% Higher

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 3,866,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,115,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

