Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

