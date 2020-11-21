Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) CEO Brian Field Acquires 13,661 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Emerald by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 90.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

