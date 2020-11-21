EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.90. 121,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 89,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the third quarter worth about $259,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

