EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.90. 121,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 89,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.01.
EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.
