EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the third quarter worth $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

