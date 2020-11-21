Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $528,750.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Elysian has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $80,328.49 and $528,750.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

