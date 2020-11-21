Eidoo (EDO) Price Up 16.6% This Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

About Eidoo

EDO is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.