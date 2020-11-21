eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. SVB Leerink raised shares of eHealth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

