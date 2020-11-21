Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,988,000 after acquiring an additional 228,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

