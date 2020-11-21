Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $73,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $210.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.32. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.