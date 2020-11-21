eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

