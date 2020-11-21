eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

EBAY stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.