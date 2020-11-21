easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.55. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.