easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.55. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

