Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 24th (NYSE:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares’ (NYSE:EBC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 24th. Eastern Bankshares had issued 179,300,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,793,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Eastern Bankshares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Compass Point began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.67.

Eastern Bankshares (NYSE:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

