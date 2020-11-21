Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

EIC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

