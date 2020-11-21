Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of ECC stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $15.95.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.