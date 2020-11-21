DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $269.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $570,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.