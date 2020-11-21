Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Up 7.9%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 354,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 353,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

